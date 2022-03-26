JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

NYSE JPM opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $419.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average is $156.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

