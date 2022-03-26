JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $72.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

