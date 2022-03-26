JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Price Target to €50.00

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €46.00 ($50.55) to €50.00 ($54.95) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSSAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSSAF opened at $62.26 on Thursday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

