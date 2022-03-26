JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,454 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 296,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $21.60.

