Josh A. Wetzel Sells 2,003 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 2,003 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $22,734.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ULCC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The business’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Frontier Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

