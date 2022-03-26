Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $235.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

