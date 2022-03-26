Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Joint stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.66. 140,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $499.55 million, a P/E ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.31. Joint has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Joint in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 73.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

