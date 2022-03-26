John Gannfors Sells 11,899 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $552,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Gannfors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of ODP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $198,810.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.90.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ODP (Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

