Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 313,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,163,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intel Corp bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,233,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $45,490,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,611,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,210,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

