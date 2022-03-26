JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.81

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.81 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 112.80 ($1.48), with a volume of 150572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.47).

The firm has a market cap of £735.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

