Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 539.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JRVMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 386,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,477. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Jervois Mining has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

