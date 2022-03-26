Jeffrey Bleich Purchases 100,000 Shares of Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Bleich acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,000.00 ($103,703.70).
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.
Nuix Company Profile (Get Rating)
