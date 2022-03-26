Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SSE plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for SSE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

SSE stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. SSE has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

