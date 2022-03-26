Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.04 EPS.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

NYSE MHK opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $121.04 and a one year high of $231.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.76.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

