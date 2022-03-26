Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($46.48) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.87 ($48.21).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €32.80 ($36.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.81. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($87.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

