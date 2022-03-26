Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air China from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Air China stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Air China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.