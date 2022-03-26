Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air China from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Air China stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
