Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $17.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $43.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $22.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $126.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $162.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Booking from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,729.00.

BKNG stock opened at $2,247.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,317.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,357.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marlowe Partners LP grew its holdings in Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 5,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,544,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

