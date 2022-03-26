Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $57.01 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,878,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214,884 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth approximately $11,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.