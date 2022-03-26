Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SEOAY. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

