JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,661,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,787,000 after acquiring an additional 607,142 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $6,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,008,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,340,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.34.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

