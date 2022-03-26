Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 86.9% in March

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS JAPSY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.03. 24,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

