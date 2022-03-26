Jade Currency (JADE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $22,628.00

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $575,013.65 and $22,628.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.41 or 0.06994989 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,239.56 or 0.99714737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00043723 BTC.

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jade Currency Coin Trading

