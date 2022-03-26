J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $787,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

