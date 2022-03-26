J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $2.46 Million Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCB. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,813,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,750,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,620,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,752,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,350,000.

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

