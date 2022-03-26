J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 43.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.8% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $273.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

