J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 399 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after buying an additional 1,855,245 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,946,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nomura cut their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

NYSE GM opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

