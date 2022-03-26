J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 50,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $352.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

