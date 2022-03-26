J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,880 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

NYSE CLF opened at $33.00 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.