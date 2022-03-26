J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $844,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.