J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

