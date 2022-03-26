ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITVPY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

ITVPY stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

