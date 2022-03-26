ITV (LON:ITV) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ITV has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.22) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ITV to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.76).

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 81.40 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,011 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,399.96). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 110,059 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £99,053.10 ($130,401.66). In the last three months, insiders acquired 175,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,979,837.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

