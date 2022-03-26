Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 399,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

