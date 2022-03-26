Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 38,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

