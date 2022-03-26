Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in March

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the February 28th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ISUZY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 15,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,947. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

