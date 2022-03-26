iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of iStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

STAR stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

