iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Position Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $104.54. 1,027,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

