iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Holdings Increased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,247,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959,488. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.40 and a 12-month high of $136.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

