iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.52. 874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.