IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Down 86.2% in March

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.