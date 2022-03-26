IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Down 86.2% in March

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
