ION Price Down 78.1% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (ION) traded 75.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 78.1% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a market cap of $281,073.78 and $11.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00192565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00029457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.64 or 0.00424342 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00053333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,716,970 coins and its circulating supply is 13,816,970 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

