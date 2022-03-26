Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

INVH opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

