Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.
INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.
INVH opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.