Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,764 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,275% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 call options.
Akouos stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. Akouos has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
