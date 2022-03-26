Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,764 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,275% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 call options.

Akouos stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. Akouos has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Akouos alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akouos by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Akouos by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Akouos by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.