Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 262.2% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:VKQ traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 334,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $157,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

