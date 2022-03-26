Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a growth of 414.1% from the February 28th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 396,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 350,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,243,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 270,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,917,000 after purchasing an additional 186,681 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,083,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 311.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 113,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 86,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFM stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

