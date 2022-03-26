Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $623.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $459.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.55. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,050,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.