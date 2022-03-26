Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $623.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Intuit stock opened at $459.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.55. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Intuit by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

