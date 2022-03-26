International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) to post $113.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. International Money Express posted sales of $94.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $541.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $541.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $622.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in International Money Express by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in International Money Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in International Money Express by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 350,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,186. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $807.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

