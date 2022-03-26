International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Short Interest Down 94.6% in March

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,919,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INCC stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,634,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,956,971. International Consolidated Companies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

International Consolidated Cos., Inc engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F.

