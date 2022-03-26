Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.05 Million

Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $282.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.10 million and the highest is $283.00 million. Interface posted sales of $253.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.88. Interface has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

